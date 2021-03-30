10 U.S. Resorts Perfect for Your Next Family Reunion

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We've rounded up some of the best resorts for a family reunion from coast to coast.

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Family and vacations: These are two things we've missed a lot over the last year, so why not combine them for an epic family reunion trip when the time is right? We've rounded up 10 of the best family reunion resorts around the United States. With picture-perfect settings and activities for guests of all ages, these are great places to spend some quality time with the people you love. Note that some offerings, like kids' clubs, might be temporarily unavailable amid the pandemic.

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Hawaii

View of Pool at Aulani Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Walt Disney Company

Paradise gets even more magical at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, located in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Ideal for multigenerational family reunions, this resort has something for everyone. Aunty's Beach House provides supervised activities for kids ages three to 12, so parents and grandparents can relax by the pool, at the beach, or in the spa. This resort is about as family-friendly as they come, and Disney fans will be happy to see the familiar faces of their favorite characters at various experiences around property.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming

Children skiing Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

If your family loves getting out in nature, a reunion at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is sure to please. In the winter, your crew can hit the slopes and hang out by the fire, and during the summer, they can hike around nearby Grand Teton National Park or Yellowstone National Park. There are several accommodation options to choose from in the area, including the ski-in/ski-out Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole.

Encore Resort at Reunion, Florida

Water park at Encore Resort at Reunion Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Encore Resort at Reunion

A part of the aptly-named Reunion community, this sprawling property offers homes ranging from four to 13 bedrooms with all the perks of a resort. Located near Orlando-area theme parks like Universal Orlando and Disney World, Encore Resort has a water park, kids' club, restaurants and bars, and fun activities the whole family will enjoy, including trivia, tie-dyeing, crafts, and more.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina

Aerial view of beachfront resort Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Located near Charleston on the South Carolina coast, Kiawah Island Golf Resort is a laid-back beach destination perfect for a family reunion. Opt for a luxurious stay at The Sanctuary, or book a home rental to enjoy some quality time all under one roof. In addition to its pristine beach, the resort has a spa, five stunning golf courses, pools, and daily family-friendly activities.

The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, Georgia

Chairs by a fire in front of a lake Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee

With golf, water sports, fishing, a spa, an indoor and outdoor pool, delicious on-site dining, and nightly s'mores, The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee is an ideal spot for a relaxing lakeside family reunion. The Ritz Kids program offers fun activities for children ages five to 12 — they even have a special program for kids who want to "camp" inside their hotel room.

C Lazy U Ranch, Colorado

Sign at C Lazy U Ranch in Colorado Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of C Lazy U Ranch

Ranked among the best U.S. resorts for families in Travel + Leisure's 2020 World's Best Awards, C Lazy U Ranch offers a classic dude ranch experience in Colorado's Rocky Mountains. The kids' program — which offers horseback riding, scavenger hunts, pool time, whitewater rafting, and more, depending on age — is included for guests ages three to 17. Of course, there's plenty for families to do together, too, including many of the above activities, plus fly fishing, guided hiking, archery, and more. During the winter, visitors can enjoy seasonal pursuits like ice skating, tubing, snowshoeing. It's the perfect spot for a unique reunion — large groups can even rent out the entire guest ranch.

Big Cedar Lodge, Missouri

Beach at Big Cedar Lodge Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Big Cedar Lodge

Located in Missouri's Ozark Mountains, Big Cedar Lodge is a great place to reconnect with family, thanks to its scenic setting and range of on-site activities for all ages. Cottages, expansive suites, private log cabins and homes, and glamping units accommodate groups of any size. Plus, there's fishing, golf, horseback riding, bowling, mini golf, boat cruises, educational activities for kids, and more, so everyone in your family will find something to do.

Mohonk Mountain House, New York

Aerial view of resort and lake Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Mohonk Mountain House

Located in New York's Hudson Valley, Mohonk Mountain House is a great family reunion getaway from New York City. Plus, the nightly rate includes three meals, some activities, entertainment, and more, so you can have a worry-free vacation with the people you love. During the summer, guests can kayak, canoe, swim in the lake, play tennis, and try their hand at archery, among other things. Come winter, activities include ice skating, cross-country skiing, and winter hiking, just to name a few. There's even a Family Reunion Package, with a dedicated family concierge and family reunions manager to make your stay extra memorable.

Stowe Mountain Resort, Vermont

Pool at dusk Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Topnotch Resort

Escape to the wooded mountains of Vermont with a family reunion in Stowe. Beautiful at any time of year, visitors can enjoy pleasant summers, stunning fall foliage, and snowy winters — just pick a time according to your family's interests. Nearby Topnotch Resort is a great home base for exploring the area, with tennis, a spa, pools, and an equestrian center all on the property.

Terranea Resort, California

Pool and lounge chairs at Terranea Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Terranea Resort