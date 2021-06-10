Here's What a $170,000 Private Family Reunion Trip Will Get You

ÀNI Private Resorts and Private Jet Services (PJS) are here to offer you and your loved ones what can only be described as the ultimate family reunion.

In June, the two companies announced an epic partnership to offer groups of friends and families a once-in-a-lifetime reunion celebration package that includes everything from a private jet to an ultra-exclusive stay at one of ANI's most stunning destinations. The offer includes both round-trip flights on a private jet and a seven-night stay for up to 12 guests at ÀNI Anguilla or ÀNI Dominican Republic. All this for $170,000 for the entire trip.

Luxury interior in bright colors of genuine leather in the business jet Credit: Courtesy of ÀNI Private Resorts

"As Anguilla reopens to travelers, we're excited to launch this new seven-night, ultra-luxury and fully private Caribbean escape complete with an evening beach soirée on a hidden inlet on Anguilla or the Dominican Republic," Ira Bloom, CEO of ÀNI Private Resorts, shared in a statement. "This trip promises to be one to remember for the entire group."

Other highlights of the trip include a dedicated culinary team with Michelin-trained chefs, mixologist curated bars, and state-of-the-art wellness facilities complete with personal trainers and massage therapists. The trip also includes kid's programming for younger travelers, local excursions, cooking classes, tennis lessons, and more.

And, to truly celebrate, the tiny travel group will also be gifted a fully staffed beach party with DJ or local live band, a case of chilled vintage Dom Perignon champagne, a full spread of gourmet food offerings, and a private fireworks display.

ÀNI Private Resorts in Anguilla, Tropical Cliff side with a home and sailboat. Credit: Courtesy of ÀNI Private Resorts

"Our VIP members are excited about traveling again to beautiful destinations with their friends and families," Greg Raiff, CEO of Private Jet Services, added, "With ÀNI, it is a buyout every time, offering our clients the same level of service and exclusivity they expect when flying with us."