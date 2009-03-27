New Family Tours | Fall/Winter 2008

Just in time for the winter holidays, top outfitters are debuting sure-bet trips. On Micato’s first family safari (800/642-2861; micato.com; 15 days for a family of four from $39,860), in Kenya, brake for big game and hot-air balloon rides. With Mountain Travel Sobek (888/687-6235; mtsobek.com; nine days for a family of four from $12,780), snorkel off Molokai, Hawaii’s least-trammeled isle. And on Backroads’ southern Baja adventure (800/462-2848; backroads.com; six days for a family of four from $12,792), bike around the Sea of Cortés and float with dolphins.