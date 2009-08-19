Family-Friendly Hotel Openings | T+L Family

San Francisco’s playful Good Hotel (doubles from $99) has glow-in-the-dark ceiling messages and vending machines selling FedEx-envelope wallets. At the all-suite Azul Sensatori ( adults from $187 per night, kids $94, all-inclusive), on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, a vacation planner is on hand to coordinate beach barbecues. And at Beaches Turks & Caicos (888/232-2437; beaches.com; adults from $1,415 per night, kids $105, all-inclusive), 162 sprawling suites opening in January are perfectly sited—right next to the expanded water park.