Best Family Hotel Renovations

Our picks of this year’s renovated resorts: As part of its $220 million overhaul, Florida’s Boca Raton Resort & Club (501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; 888/491-2622 or 561/447-3000; bocaresort.com; doubles from $259) has transformed its 212-room Beach Club annex with three new pools and a kids’ center. Bonus: the first non–New York City outpost of the famed dessert parlor Serendipity. At New Hampshire’s The Omni Mount Washington Resort (Rte. 302, Bretton Woods; 877/873-0626 or 603/278-1000; omnimountwashingtonresort.com; doubles from $199), whiz past old-growth hemlocks and pines on the new year-round canopy tour—a 3 1/2-hour adrenaline rush that includes 10 ziplines and two suspension bridges.