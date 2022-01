In-Flight Entertainment: Notebooks Traveling with budding Picassos in tow?These portable supplies put creativity in motion. Advertisement Save More Email Send Text Message Print Spiral notebook, $8, by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada (610/954-8893; shopmiquelrius.com). Crayon wheel, $13, Okido (800/299-4242; quincyshop.com). Drawing kit for geometry lovers, $12, Worldwide Co. (212/366-5436; kidonyc.com). Chubby colored pencils, $10, Worldwide Co. (fredflare.com). Mini monster notebook, $4 for set of four, French Bull (frenchbull.com). Zippered tin case with eight markers, eraser, graphite pencil, and sharpener, $10, Xonex (866/489-5739; xonexpens.com). Watercolor set in snap-tight case, $4, Schylling (schylling.com). Draw-on doll and markers, $42, Manuella (646/290-9315; i-design-shop.com). Fold-up canvas kit with six colored pencils, sharpener, and drawing pad, $35, Kicokids (212/675-5426; kicokids.com). Pencil sharpeners with caps, $2 and $4, International Arrivals (760/231-7603; intlarrivals.com).

