Whether it's an abandoned, 20th-century hotel balancing precariously on the edge of a cliff in Colombia, or a boutique property in Los Angeles with all kinds of bustling nightlife, these accommodations all share one thing in common: they're occupied by a spirit or two, making them the most haunted hotels in the world.

Take the Langham Hotel in London, for example. Since it first opened in 1865, the grand dame has acquired an impressive collection of spirits, including butlers and footmen who just can't stop serving, Napoleon III (who stayed here during his exile), and an unfortunate chap with a grotesque wound on his face.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, a clutch of celebrities refuses to leave the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which was built to impress the jet set. Since a 1984 renovation, the otherworldly inhabitants have become rather protective of their favorite hot spot, making their presence known by taking phones off the hook and typing on typewriters. Actor Montgomery Clift, specifically, is known for rehearsing his lines and practicing his trumpet in his old room, No. 928.

While most of these hotel ghosts are the friendly, Casper type, a few seem to get their eternal kicks from scaring the life out of the living guests. Others, like the founders of The Stanley Hotel, Freelan Oscar Stanley and his wife, Flora, simply want to make sure their beloved properties are well-maintained. Their chambermaid stayed behind, too, to help guests unpack their belongings.

If you're looking for a good spook or scare, consider bedding down at one of these 10 most haunted hotels in the world.

