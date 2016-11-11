Lower airfares, shorter lines, and beautiful Christmas markets are just a few of the draws to Paris.

November Is the Best Time to Travel to Paris. Here's Why.

As the leaves change and people swap their decorative gourds for twinkle lights, many travelers around the world are looking for a place to visit at the end of fall.

Though the old Cole Porter song "I Love Paris" points out that the French capital has its charms with each season, a series of new initiatives, coupled with autumnal traditions and smaller crowds, make November the perfect time to visit the City of Light.

Airfares are typically lower than usual, according to tourism industry professionals, so a few days in Paris won't have to break the bank. Each year, November tends to be one of the city's calmer moments, as it sits between the throngs of August arrivals and the crush of Christmas tourists.

Visitors won't have to spend an hour to get into the Musée Rodin or the Louvre, and the lull can give travelers the chance to experience Paris as the Parisians do. With the heat lamps turned on, café-goers can enjoy a "vin chaud" (mulled wine) or "grog" (hot lemon rum tea) on terraces across the city.

"I think it's also the weather and the mood of being in the city that's hard to describe: you have that beautiful Parisian light set against the Belle Epoque architecture," Mi Mi Chloe Park, a spokesperson for tourism development agency Atout France, told Travel + Leisure.

While the crisp air doesn't have quite as much bite as it does in New England, the trees that line the Champs Elysées and other boulevards throughout Paris shine with red, orange, and yellow leaves. Free merry-go-rounds and ice-skating rinks dot the Champs-Elysées and the area near Hôtel de Ville.

Alongside old traditions, Parisian authorities instituted a whole host of initiatives in 2016 to make visiting the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, easier. One such program was to place multi-lingual greeters throughout the city to help give directions, suggestions, and other advice to English-speaking tourists.

The Paris region also introduced a City Pass that doubles as a metro ticket and allows entry to several popular attractions, in an effort to prevent tourists from carrying large sums of cash throughout the city.

While some travelers may have shied away from visiting Paris in the wake of the 2015 terror attacks, government officials and security experts alike have reassured travelers that the city remains a safe place to visit.

Since the crowds of holiday season travelers may not have yet arrived, visitors to the Paris region in November can still take advantage of many of the festive traditions, as most department stores have already unveiled their gorgeous window displays and decorative lights drape the streets and windowsills.

Christmas Market, Paris, France Credit: Maremagnum/Getty Images

One must-see tradition is the Christmas markets or "marchés de Noel." Set up throughout Paris, these festive installments allow vendors and craftsmen from throughout the country to sell their artisan products. It's the perfect place to pick up one-of-a-kind gifts for friends and family, including everything from Savon de Marseille and sachets of lavender from Provence to salted caramels and gingerbread.

Other seasonal delights include the autumn festival, which incorporates art, music, and other theater performances, according to Atout France.

The arrival of the Beaujolais nouveau, which takes place on the third Thursday of November each year, is a citywide tradition. The new red wine vintage is an event that becomes a cause for celebration, with tastings and events throughout the city.