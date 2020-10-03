This Luxe Leaf-peeping Hotel Package Comes With Hard Cider, a Gourmet Picnic, and Stunning Views

As a Boston to Los Angeles transplant there is one thing I can absolutely admit to missing about New England: seasons. Specifically, fall. That’s why this new leaf-peeping package from the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston has me green with envy over the lucky peepers who get to experience it.

In October, the hotel shared its latest package, Autumn in the Town and Country, which it says “celebrates the iconic New England fall season.”

“Heralded around the country as the leaf-peeping capital, New England offers crisp fresh air, spectacular displays of changing colors and apples ripe for the picking,” the hotel added.

To celebrate the season, the hotel is helping everyone interested find the absolute best fall foliage spots thanks to its new local guided tours.

“From awe-inspiring hikes to charming apple orchards and the best spots for warm, hand-pressed cider, the guest experiences team will curate the perfect autumnal day.”

Beyond tours to the prime leaf-peeping spots, as well as a tour of local apple orchards, those who book the package will also receive a personalized picnic for two set up by the staff in a location of their choice. Guests will also get a seasonal amenity basket, which includes local hard ciders, Massachusetts apples, and homemade salted caramel spread.

Of course, this isn’t the only excellent package option available at the Boston hotel. Guests can also choose to go on journeys to oyster country, take a photography walking tour of the city, or head out for a private art tour that begins with a glass of champagne as a guide walks guests through the Hotel’s own collection before heading off to the Institute of Contemporary Art.