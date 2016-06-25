What to do:

A former Gilded Age hot spot, this charming seaside village on Mount Desert Island sits conveniently beside Acadia National Park. Watch the sunrise from Cadillac Mountain (the first place it becomes visible in the U.S.), take a ride (by bike or by horse) along the park’s beautifully groomed carriage roads, and drive along Acadia’s stunning park loop road. Get your lobster at Thurston’s Lobster Pound, perched on a bluff above Bass Harbor, and on the way back stop at both the Asticou Azalea Garden and Thuya Garden for breathtaking vistas.

Where to stay:

The historic Bar Harbor Inn & Spa has the best view in town (even if you go just for a drink), and the cozy Acacia House Inn, just a few blocks from downtown, offers both beautiful rooms and delicious breakfasts.