As New England’s largest state, Maine is almost as big as the rest of the region put together. And with the lowest population density among them, that means the state has a lot of trees (about 90 percent is forested) and not a lot of people.Peak foliage usually occurs during the first two weeks of October, spreading from north to south. Though Vermont and New Hampshire draw more tourists from New York and Boston, Maine offers a special something to those who make the trip: the dramatic contrast of rock and sea and foliage. Plus, fall is the most plentiful time of the year for lobster.With thousands of miles of scenic, uncrowded roads, over 12 million acres of forest, dozens of food and cultural festivals, and countless outdoor activities, Maine is often at its best in the fall.There’s a land- (or sea-) scape for everyone, whether you want to watch the leaves change by a quiet lake, a coastal village, or the undisturbed mountains (and moose) of the state’s great forests. Many state and national parks offer guided tours geared toward foliage hunters, and outdoor outfitters across Maine provide different ways to interact with the natural world. (Whitewater rafting, anyone?)Oh, and at the end of the day—however you decide to spend it—there’s steamed shellfish and cold beer waiting for you. View beautiful fall photos of Maine.