This Hudson Valley Hotel Offers Outdoor Movie Nights, Mountaintop Yoga, and Painting Classes

The perfect fall getaway is just two hours outside of Manhattan.

Forget sourdough bread. A boutique property a couple of hours north of New York City is promising to teach guests how to bake delicious golden apple pies using local apples.

At the Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York — the state that’s the second-largest producer of apples in the U.S. — guests can also partake in apple tastings. Pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, and leaf-peeping are also on the menu, making this an ideal spot for that fall getaway you’ve been craving. There’s also canoeing, fishing, and field games for anyone who’s feeling nostalgic for the good old days of summer camp.

The 500-acre grounds of Cedar Lakes Estate include multiple lakes and pools, fire pits, hiking and biking trails, and tennis and basketball courts. Programming includes trivia nights, outdoor movie nights, Bob Ross-inspired painting lessons, and mountaintop yoga classes. There’s even the option of watching Monday Night Football from a tree house.

The property itself is kind of like an all-inclusive cruise — just on land and with cottages. Activities, food, and unlimited snacks from the property’s canteen are included in the resort fee ($125 per night). Guests can choose to book weeklong or three-night stays at the property’s 18 cottages and cabins.

A three-night stay for two in November starts at around $1,125. That price includes a rainfall shower, cable TV, and the most adorable front porch.

Located about a two-hour drive from Manhattan, Cedar Lakes Estate has been a popular spot for weddings and corporate retreats since its opening in 2011. But with weddings and retreats now fewer and farther in between, it has gotten easier for travelers to experience this slice of the Hudson Valley.