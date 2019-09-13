The Best Places to Travel in November

This is the month when you hear everyone asking, “Where did the year go?” There’s a chill in the air, and the holiday season is fast approaching. If you haven't crossed a trip off your wishlist this year, it’s not too late. In fact, it could be just the right time to take advantage of lower fares and hotel rates (except Thanksgiving week, one of the year’s busiest travel periods).

Consider jetting off to Paris, minus the high-season crowds. Or Rome, when you can get close enough for a coin toss into Trevi Fountain or walk to the top of the Spanish steps. (Just don’t sit on them — that’s no longer permitted.) Even Bangkok, which is nearly always bustling with activity, will prove to be a bit quieter without summer vacationers.

If you’re hoping to enjoy warmer weather before winter, try heading to Florida, where the beach is always a good idea, or to Scottsdale for some desert sun. Spring is arriving in the southern hemisphere, and Sydney is an ideal place for northerners to reverse the seasons temporarily. A wine festival and beachside sculpture exhibit are among the many things to do there.

Houston’s Space Center has garnered attention this year with the 50th anniversary of the first steps on the moon. For one of the most festive places to enjoy Dia de los Muertos on Nov. 2, head to Oaxaca, Mexico, to experience the holiday firsthand — and indulge in delicious Oaxacan cuisine.

An authentic and fun small town festival in a historic locale, Easton, Maryland’s Waterfowl Festival celebrates autumn and raises awareness of conservation. Catch the colorful fall foliage and enjoy oysters and Maryland’s famous blue crabs at their best. Or, journey north to Cape Cod, an appropriate place to ring in Thanksgiving. It's where the Pilgrims first landed, after all.

Whether you stay close to home or travel somewhere far-flung this November, a getaway might just be the perfect way to prepare for the busy season ahead.