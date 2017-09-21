The Best Places to Go Apple Picking in the United States

Autumn is around the corner, which means the season of turning leaves and sweater shopping is nearly upon us. Already, pumpkin spice lattes have returned to coffee shop menus, and apples are ripening in local orchard.

For many, apple picking is a fun, wholesome activity that more or less defines the season. (And what is fall if not the aroma of apple pies baking in your oven?)

Related: The Best Fall Festival in Every State

Even if you're not excited to get your hands on a Red Delicious, a Pink Lady, or a MacIntosh apple, apple picking is about so much more than fruit.

All over the country, these farms supplement apple picking with fall entertainment like live music, festivals, corn mazes, hay rides, and even wine tastings for adults who want something a bit more elevated.

Many of the farms on our list also have amazing shops, which sell jams, candies, cider donuts, and all kinds of signature fall treats.

Fortunately, not all the best apple picking is limited to the East Coast. While there are plenty of great orchards in Maine, Massachusetts, and New York, autumn lovers can find scores of beautiful farms to visit across the Midwest and on the West Coast, too.

Related: The Best Places to See Fall Foliage in the United States

Places like Georgia, Virginia, Minnesota, Washington, and even California have amazing picking destinations — so it's easy to pick a bushel at an orchard near you. And remember, the cool, crisp air isn't going to linger forever. Most orchards only offer picking until the first frost, so apple pickers have until about mid-November before peak picking season is over.

Take your pick of Paula Reds, Honeycrisp, and rare heirloom varietals at these picturesque orchards across the United States.