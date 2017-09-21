The Best Places to Go Apple Picking in the United States
Autumn is around the corner, which means the season of turning leaves and sweater shopping is nearly upon us. Already, pumpkin spice lattes have returned to coffee shop menus, and apples are ripening in local orchard.
For many, apple picking is a fun, wholesome activity that more or less defines the season. (And what is fall if not the aroma of apple pies baking in your oven?)
Even if you're not excited to get your hands on a Red Delicious, a Pink Lady, or a MacIntosh apple, apple picking is about so much more than fruit.
All over the country, these farms supplement apple picking with fall entertainment like live music, festivals, corn mazes, hay rides, and even wine tastings for adults who want something a bit more elevated.
Many of the farms on our list also have amazing shops, which sell jams, candies, cider donuts, and all kinds of signature fall treats.
Fortunately, not all the best apple picking is limited to the East Coast. While there are plenty of great orchards in Maine, Massachusetts, and New York, autumn lovers can find scores of beautiful farms to visit across the Midwest and on the West Coast, too.
Places like Georgia, Virginia, Minnesota, Washington, and even California have amazing picking destinations — so it's easy to pick a bushel at an orchard near you. And remember, the cool, crisp air isn't going to linger forever. Most orchards only offer picking until the first frost, so apple pickers have until about mid-November before peak picking season is over.
Take your pick of Paula Reds, Honeycrisp, and rare heirloom varietals at these picturesque orchards across the United States.
Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow, Massachusetts
This gorgeous farm has 186 acres of various apple varieties, plus hay rides and hedge mazes. Enjoy hot cider and caramel apples while you're there.
Bear Swamp Orchard and Cidery in Ashfield, Massachusetts
In addition to miles of hiking trails and dizzying rows of apple trees, this organic farm sells hard cider, raw vinegar, jams, and jellies for your autumnal haul.
Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire
Head to Applecrest in September and you'll find more than just apples ready to be picked. Here, you can pick pumpkins, peaches, and even fall raspberries through late September. At Applecrest Farm Market, guests can shop for local produce and plants. And at The Creamery, they can tuck into delicious homemade ice cream.
Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, New Hampshire
Poverty Lane is like a trip back in time, and their farm still operates much like it did in the 1930s. Pick your own apples and enjoy free tastes of anything the farm grows. You can even find rare and uncommon apple varieties growing here.
Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont
MacIntosh and Paula Red apples are ready at this lovely Vermont farm. As a fall treat, the farm store also offers cider donuts to complete your perfect apple picking day. You'll also find hay rides and a tasting room where they serve up homemade apple brandy on this 60-acre farm.
Fishkill Farms in Hopewell Junction, New York
Many people swear this farm has the best cider donuts. Every weekend from mid-September through mid-October, there is entertainment as well as pick-your-own apples, hay rides, and a cider bar for the over 21 crowd.
Apple Dave's Orchards in Warwick, New York
Formerly known as Applewood, Apple Dave's is one of the most popular apple picking destinations in the United States. The orchard offers 11 different varieties of apples and has an adjacent winery for post-picking wine tastings.
Demarest Farms in Hillsdale, New Jersey
Only about an hour's drive outside New York City, this easy-to-access farm has apples, peaches, and pumpkins. On special nights in October, the farm hosts a spooky pumpkin picking movie night, as well as a Halloween light show. And of course, there are plenty of cider donuts to go around at the farm shop.
Terhune Orchards in Princeton, New Jersey
This beautiful orchard offers a variety of apples, pumpkins, and other gourds in the fall, as well as fresh flowers to transform your home for the autumnal equinox. Visitors can spend time with the animals of the farm (a favorite with children) and attend the seasonal events, always posted on their website.
Solebury Orchards in New Hope, Pennsylvania
Rain or shine, Solebury Orchards is open for apple, cherry tomato, and flower picking in the fall. Come on a weekend to pick Pixie Crunch and Jonathan apples.
Sky Top Orchard in Flat Rock, North Carolina
Not only does this orchard have scenic views and ponds with ducks and geese, but it also boasts a bamboo forest. Apple picking, hay rides, and plenty of cider donuts are all part of this perfect family-friendly destination.
Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge, Georgia
Georgia's countryside has ample views and excellent apple picking. Mercier Orchards is the only orchard in the state that grows, presses, ferments, and bottles their own hard cider and wine. (Don't forget to purchase a fried apple pie during your visit.)
Stribling Orchards in Markham, Virginia
This well-loved orchard has been in operation for more than 200 years, and it's the perfect place for fruit picking, picnicking, and sightseeing in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Families can also stop by the farm to visit the animals, and, in September, enjoy fresh cider and pumpkin picking.
Weston's Antique Apples in New Berlin, Wisconsin
This 16-acre orchard with more than 700 trees has apples for just about every letter of the alphabet: about 100 varieties in all. Visitors can conclude an afternoon of apple picking with fun farm activities, too, such as apple education classes like tree grafting offered by the orchard.
Apple Jack Orchards in Delano, Minnesota
This farm have an impressive selection of apples, including Honeycrisp and Connel Red. But they also have raspberries available for picking until the first frost. When you've filled your basket, check out the jumping pillows, corn maze, and apple cannons.
Aamodt's Apple Farm in Stillwater, Minnesota
This famous, family owned farm is the best place to sample their signature cider, Thor's Hard Cider, named after the farm's founder. Along with apple picking and family activities, you can also tour the vineyards and enjoy wine tastings at Saint Croix Winery.
Mt. View Orchards in Mount Hood, Oregon
You can find some excellent apple picking in the Pacific Northwest. At Mt. View Orchards, you can pick your own apples, peaches, and pears from 50 acres of fruit orchards while also enjoying the impressive mountain view. Later, take a tractor ride around the property.
Johnson Orchards in Yakima, Washington
This century-old farm makes apple picking extra easy by providing harnesses and buckets for apple pickers so they don't have to climb up and down rickety ladders. Stop by the fruit packing warehouse to sample their signature crop (tree-ripened cherries), or at the bake shop for caramels.
Los Rios Rancho in Oak Glen, California
While most people associate apple picking with cooler weather, there's plenty of prime apple picking in Southern California, too. The popular Los Rios Rancho has Spartan and Pippin apples on rotation, and is a great place for nature trail walks.