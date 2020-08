21 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in the United States

Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.There might be a lot of people out there who are not ready for summer to end, but it’s not all bad news. It’s time for sweater weather, hot apple cider, and best of all, seeing the leaves change from the lush greens of summer to the bright golds, oranges, and reds of autumn, so we've rounded up the best places to see fall foliage around the country.Over the next few months, each state will experience its own, unique view of fall. While many people associate watching the leaves change with weekend getaways to the Northeast, there are plenty of places to see the stunning seasonal views throughout the country. Classic leafy views in Maine, New Hampshire, and New York are always a great go-to, but you can also find amazing leaf changing action in states like Georgia and New Mexico.Oak, ash, maple, and hickory trees are transforming before your very eyes all over the United States. And every landscape looks like a perfect postcard.Nature lovers can truly enjoy some wonderful scenery and even better activities throughout the fall in national and state parks. As the weather gets colder, leaf peepers can enjoy places like Ozark National Forest, Massapequa Reserve, and Hunter Mountain even more.The crisp fall winds are already starting to blow, so it’s no wonder people are itching to get in their cars for some scenic driving . Luckily, peak leaf peeping season is coming sooner than you might think.Perhaps it’s time to start packing the binoculars, strapping on the hiking boots , and firing up the Instagram feeds for some autumn adventures.