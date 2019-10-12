Airbnb Has a Bunch of Fall Foliage Hikes That Are Perfect for Leaf Peeping

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Fall isn’t just for apple picking.

In fact, all nature lovers can enjoy the beauty and wonder of autumn thanks to Airbnb Experiences. The home-sharing website is offering some excellent getaways for anyone who is excited to see the fall foliage this year.

A lot of people may not realize that Airbnb isn’t just good for finding an inexpensive homestay, it also offers tons of fun activities and adventures that you can do in your own city (no room booking required). However, if you’d like to take a break from subways, sidewalks, and traffic on every corner, you can also find some nature-loving things to do all over the United States.

Of course, since it’s fall, many people are looking for an adventure in the outdoors. It’s finally cool enough to hike, but not so cold that you’ll be shivering. Plus, who doesn’t want to do a little leaf peeping while they’re hanging out with Mother Nature?

Below are just a couple of excellent Airbnb Experiences that will show you the best places to see beautiful, orange-changing trees, gorgeous waterfalls, and some of the most picturesque scenery this season.

Guided Waterfalls Hike in the Smokies — Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Experienced hikers should definitely embark on this three-hour tour in the Great Smoky Mountains. This excursion will take up to four people on a hike through some of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park area where they can see truly breathtaking waterfalls while also learning about local plant and animal life. Prices begin at $59 per person.

Fall Foliage Hiking Tour and Photo Shoot — North Coast Massachusetts

Grab your camera, because this experience is perfect for photography loving leaf peepers. This four-hour trip allows for up to 10 people through some of the most beautiful hiking trails in New England. It meets early in the morning, so the natural light will be excellent for snapping some wonderful pictures. There are also activities like yoga and extended photo sessions that you can add-on for some extra cost. Prices begin at $85 per person.

Mindfulness Hike Along the James River — Richmond, Virginia