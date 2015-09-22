Fall Vacations

Autumn's crisp air and bright colors inspire travelers to embrace the outdoors. Cooler weather makes it an ideal time to take a hike or road trip to admire the fall foliage. Fall is also harvest season, so the best places to vacation include wine-country regions from California to Virginia. In many places, it's easy to combine leaf-peeping with stops at farmers' markets and apple orchards, plus seasonal treats like cider donuts or pumpkin pie. For families, autumn's corn mazes, hayrides, and roster of kid-friendly festivals are added incentives to keep traveling after school in back in session.

The Best Places to Go Glamping in West Virginia

Treehouses, a yurt, a tiny home, and a hot tub tent. What more could you need?
7 Mountain Cabin Rentals in West Virginia With Incredible Views

Views on views on views.
West Virginia Has Amazing Fall Foliage — Here Are the Best Places to See It

Get your camera ready.
7 Thrilling Outdoor Adventures in West Virginia

Get outside and stay outside.
21 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in the United States

Best Places to Travel in October

These are the best places to travel this October in the United States and around the world.
Enjoy a Private Jet, Michelin-starred Restaurant, and Stunning Fall Foliage Views on These Stellar Daycations

Daycations depart from the greater NYC area.
This Hudson Valley Hotel Offers Outdoor Movie Nights, Mountaintop Yoga, and Painting Classes

The perfect fall getaway is just two hours outside of Manhattan.
Colorblind Tourists in Tennessee Can Take in the Fall Foliage With These Viewfinders

Ride Through the Great Smoky Mountains During Peak Fall Foliage With This Railroad Experience

This Chic Vermont Hotel Is the Perfect Place to Start a Leaf-peeping Road Trip

This Luxe Leaf-peeping Hotel Package Comes With Hard Cider, a Gourmet Picnic, and Stunning Views

This Luxe Leaf-peeping Hotel Package Comes With Hard Cider, a Gourmet Picnic, and Stunning Views

Is It Safe to Go Trick-or-treating, Apple Picking, Leaf-peeping, and More This Fall? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

How safe is it to enjoy your favorite fall activities, like trick-or-treating, apple picking, and visiting a pumpkin patch? Medical experts weigh in.

Best Places to Travel in September

Discover Foliage, Farm-to-Table Dinners, and World-Class Museums in the Berkshires

This Must-Visit California Region Has World-Class Wine, Glamping, Horseback Riding, and Stunning Hikes

These Are the Best Spirits and Cocktails to Try This Fall

This Island Just 15 Minutes Outside Quebec City Is the Perfect Wine- and Cider-filled Fall Getaway

Airbnb Has a Bunch of Fall Foliage Hikes That Are Perfect for Leaf Peeping

The Most Comfortable Walking Boots, According to a Podiatrist

Traveling Abroad for Thanksgiving Is a Great Way to Save Money — Here’s Where to Go for the Best Deal

Everlane Just Released New Fall Boots and Shoppers Are Raving About How Comfortable They Are

The Japanese Were Apparently the Original Leaf Peepers, a Tradition That Dates Back 1,200 Years

This Day Trip Will Have You Peeping Fall Foliage and Celebrating Oktoberfest While Cruising the Hudson River

5 Amtrak Rides With Spectacular Fall Foliage Views (Video)

Monday’s Fall Equinox Is the Perfect Time to See the Milky Way and Northern Lights

These States Are Like Totally Obsessed With Pumpkin Spice, According to GrubHub

When and Where to See the Shadow of the Bear, One of Fall's Coolest Natural Phenomena

The Fall Foliage Season Will Be Delayed, According to Experts (Video)

The Best Fall Foliage Cruises Across the U.S. (Video)

The Best Places to Travel in November

This Map Will Tell You Exactly When Fall Foliage Will Peak in Your State This Year

Cruise Down the Danube on This Eight-day Trip With a VIP Stop at Oktoberfest

You Can Get Paid to Party With Your Best Friend at Football Tailgates Across the U.S.

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has $39 One-way Flights and Huge Deals on Island Vacations

The Most Affordable Destinations for a Fall Getaway (Video)

Mom's Angry Rant About Childless Adults at Disney World Sparks Fiery Internet Debate

3 Amazing Disney Vacation Deals to Take Advantage of Right Now

