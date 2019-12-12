This Over-the-top Rum Tour Takes You Island Hopping by Private Jet

Image zoom Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Serious rum fans can now travel to the source of their favored spirit in the comfort of a private jet. From spacious suites in Barbados at the oceanfront Fairmont Royal Pavilion and in Bermuda at the Fairmont Southampton, “Ultimate Rum Run” travelers will experience private tours of historic distilleries and even create their own unique blend under the guidance of a master distiller.

The customizable rum adventure includes chef tasting dinners and multi-course lunches accompanied by rum-based cocktails and tastings of the finest examples of locally produced rum. A private cruise aboard a catamaran, scavenger hunt in Bermuda’s Twizy electric mini-cars, and colorful stories about the history of the two islands and their roles in the early rum trade make this spirited excursion a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

One of three destination packages in “The Origin of Spirits” travel collection, “The Ultimate Rum Run” can be personalized for eight travelers at a rate starting at $185,000. AirSprint’s Embraer Legacy 450s offer a spacious cabin with comfortable seating for eight passengers, state of the art technology, and quality onboard meals and beverages.

The Perfect G & T (Gin & Travel) takes guests through world-renowned bars in London and into England’s countryside to explore gin’s past. The trip includes a stay at The Savoy, vintage gin tasting, chef’s dinner with gin pairings, afternoon tea in the Savoy’s Thames Foyer, a Bombay Sapphire VIP tour and gin cocktail master class, and more. Arrive in style and travel in luxury in AirSprint’s Embraer Legacy 450.

Tequila fans can explore their chosen spirit on the “Tequila ‘N Take-Off” package that includes stays at the Fairmont Mayakoba and Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, with a trip into the agave fields, a curated tequila experience in the Jalisco highlands, private tequila pairing dinners, and a four-chef, four-course dinner on the El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course followed by entertainment under the stars. The trip also includes a full-day Van Dutch Yacht cruise with an onboard chef and tequila tastings as well as tequila-infused spa treatments at Fairmont Mayakoba’s Willow Stream Spa. Convenient and luxurious AirSprint private jet travel takes you to your destinations in plush comfort.

The “Origin of Spirits” travel packages are available for booking and travel through Dec. 31, 2020 and are curated exclusively for each group of travelers.