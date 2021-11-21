With 28 new packages ranging from high-octane adventures to epicurean experiences, Fairmont is appealing to every type of traveler.

Explore Ice Caves, Party on a Private Train, and Go Foraging in the Forest Thanks to Fairmont's New Luxury Experiences

With global supply chain issues leading to extra stress this holiday season, many of us are looking to gift experiences instead of things. And Fairmont Hotels & Resorts wants to help people do just that. This fall, the 100-plus-year brand launched The Grandest of Escapes, a collection of luxurious experiences that can be found throughout cities and resort locations around the world.

Starting now and available throughout 2022, guests can book customized experiences "meant to evoke the magnificent feelings" associated with the brand and its 80 properties around the world (think diving with manta rays and guitar sharks in the Maldives or indulging in a 24-carat facial at one of Dubai's most luxurious spas).

In addition to handpicked activities, each package includes a luxury suite and transportation options, some dining experiences, and select services such as private butlers and personal chefs. All that extra pampering does come at a price, however, with packages ranging from $2,500 to $60,000. Here are a few of the interesting experiences on offer.

Exterior aerial view of Fairmont's Chateau Whistler during winter season Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Helicopter to Ice Caves and Glaciers at Fairmont Chateau Whistler

Adventure enthusiasts who book the three-night Wings Over Whistler package will hop in a helicopter and soar over British Columbia's majestic coastal mountains. Landings include a guided tour through the Elaho Glacier ice caves, stops at two glaciers, and lunch at 6,045 feet in a lounge made of snow. Later, visitors will indulge in a multicourse gastronomic experience in Fairmont Chateau Whistler's private Snow Globe dining domes before unwinding with a hydrotherapy experience at Scandinave Spa, followed by a slumber in a plush Fairmont Gold Bed.

Exterior of Fairmont's Carton House Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Foraging in the Forests of Ireland at Carton House

With The Grandest of Culinary Experiences package, guests will go foraging in the Kildare countryside (a short drive from Dublin) with the property's executive chef before sampling local delicacies at a chef's table dinner. But that's not all — the three-night stay in the Presidential Suite, housed in an 18th-century Palladian-style mansion, also includes a private local cheese and wine tasting with a sommelier, an eight-course dinner at The Morrison Room fine-dining restaurant, and a whiskey tasting journey inside the historic estate's former library.

Diving With Manta Rays and Guitar Sharks at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

It's not every day you get to snorkel with a marine biologist or watch dolphins play at sunset from aboard a 43-foot luxury yacht while enjoying bubbles and canapes. The seven-night Grandest Island Escape package in the Maldives offers access to out-of-this-world underwater experiences, in addition to wellness perks like private boxing and yoga classes, a couple's massage at Willow Stream Spa, and personalized tasting menus.

Partying Aboard a Private Train in the Rocky Mountains at Fairmont Palliser

If an epic train journey is on your wish list, consider hosting your next party at Fairmont Palliser near Calgary, Alberta. With the Iconic Grandeur package, you and up to 29 guests can take over all the Fairmont Gold floors and lounge — complete with your very own concierge, butlers, and culinary staff — before boarding a private railway car to the mountain town of Banff. The journey will take your group through the spectacular Rocky Mountains and include a gourmet dinner that recalls the glory days of train travel.