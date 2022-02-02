Expedia Will Give Away 20 Trips During the Super Bowl — Including One Worth $25K

This Super Bowl Sunday, Expedia will make a big statement about the commercials during the big game: The ads may be trying to sell you things, but what matters most is experiences.

To put their money where their mouth is, the online travel booking company will be giving away 20 vacations — 19 of them worth $5,000 and one grand prize worth $25,000 — all inspired by commercials airing during the game at Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium between the L.A. Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Ewan McGregor walks on set of Expedia commercial for the Super Bowl Credit: Courtesy of Expedia

With the help of its new celebrity spokesperson Ewan McGregor, who they describe as a "born explorer, motorcycle road trip aficionado, renowned actor, and Unicef U.K. ambassador," Expedia's own ads will focus on that message of getting out there and really experiencing the world through travel. Details of the commercial are still under wraps, but considering it's the first time in the decade that the company is airing an in-game ad, it's sure to be epic.

The 20 prizes will be awarded in real time on Feb. 13, with both the contest and the game starting at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). To enter, viewers must follow Expedia on Twitter and be an Expedia Rewards member, since the prizes will be awarded in the form of points through the loyalty program. (You can sign up for the free membership here.)

Then, during the game, quote a retweet from Expedia's official Twitter account that relates to the commercial spot along with the hashtag #TravelTheAds.

While the exact details of the prizes haven't been announced, Expedia hints that they might be inspired by a "car commercial cruising through Norway" or an "ad trying to sell you the latest athleisure."

The contest ends on Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET on Feb. 14).