These Hidden Castles in Europe Are Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

The castles dotting the European landscape are each worthy of their very own fairytale. These magnificent structures have survived wars, fires, dozens of generations, and stood the test of time.

From the Greek Islands to the rocky cliffs of Scotland, each castle brings with it hundreds of years of human history, and perhaps a ghost story or two. And while most are built with brick and stone, their individual stories are all unique and intriguing for visitors from the world over to enjoy.

Step back in time by visiting any one of these romantic homes that kings and queens once called home to feel like a royal, even just for a day. Here are 20 lesser-known castles scattered throughout Europe that belong on every traveler's itinerary.