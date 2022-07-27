This Is the Biggest Road Race in Africa — Here's How You Can Be Part of It

The annual Great Ethiopian Run, a 10K drawing some 40,000 participants, is slated for Nov. 19, 2022.

Published on July 27, 2022
Professional athletes run in the 21st edition of the Great Ethiopian Run, in the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on January 23, 2022.
Photo: EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images

Score your spot to run one of the world's greatest races with the Great Ethiopian Run Package from Ethiopian Airlines, which includes entry into the 2022 Sofi Malt Great Ethiopian Run International 10K alongside more than 40,000 other runners.

As the biggest road race on the African continent, the race is less about speed and more about spirit, as every runner will "walk, run, or do whatever they can to cross the finish line… whether it takes you 36 minutes or two hours," the company said. "Participants are invited to dance and stop for drinks along the way, redefining the streets of Addis Ababa on the most exciting day of the year."

Race organizers confirm that it truly is for all levels, with elite runners leading the pack, but its true purpose being to encourage participation. "Judging by the ever-increasing demand for race places it has succeeded," the organizers said.

A crowd of runners take part in the 21st edition of the Great Ethiopian Run, in the city of Addis Ababa,
EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images

To make it easier for travelers to participate, Ethiopian Airlines, which is also a sponsor of the event, is offering an all-inclusive package that includes a two-night stay at Ethiopian Skylight hotel, as well as two breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinners. It also comes with ground transportation (including airport transfers), race registration fee, an Addid Ababa city tour, cultural show, t-shirt, and guide service.

Runners will arrive on Saturday, Nov. 19, and get a visit of some of Addid Abada's highlights, like the Unity Park, the National Museum, and Trinity Cathedral before a pre-race pasta dinner with Olympic gold medalist Haile Gebrselassie in attendance. The second day is the big race day, which will conclude with a lively celebratory Ethiopian dinner with a song and dance show. On the final day, runners will have breakfast at the hotel before being transferred back to the airport.

Travelers who are interested in running the 10K can book the Great Ethiopian Run 2022 package, which starts at $529 per person (not including flights), here.

