Spend 1% of the Year in a Tent and You Could Win a $30,000 Custom Camping Trailer

Are you willing to spend 1% of your year enjoying the great outdoors in a tent? It may not seem like a lot of time — 3.65 days to be exact — but it could have some major payoffs, thanks to the latest giveaway from Breckenridge Brewery.

Kicking off just in time for National Park Week (April 17 to 25), the Colorado-based beer makers are encouraging people to get outside by offering them the chance to win a $30,000 custom Escapod trailer for future adventures. To enter, participants must snap a photo of themselves while they're out exploring Mother Nature, then post it on social media using the competition hashtag: #InGoodCoSweepstakes. The giveaway starts today, April 19, and ends on Sept. 30, 2021. A winner will be chosen at random the following day.

Escapods, the latest design of teardrop trailers, are perfect for off-road, outdoorsy adventures. There's currently a waitlist to get one, but participants in the sweepstakes can potentially bypass the long queue. Standard features of the Escapod include fully insulated walls and ceilings, a queen-size foam mattress, LED lighting, double entry doors and windows, stainless steel countertops, all-terrain tires, and more.

And because the folks at Breckenridge Brewery value the great outdoors so much, the 1% in a Tent sweepstakes is actually part of its larger In Good Co. campaign. Through this initiative, Breckenridge Brewery will donate 1% of all proceeds from beer sold this summer to its partners at the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA).

"From climate change to addressing overcrowding issues at parks like Rocky Mountain, together we're working to protect parks from these threats, so future generations can experience and be inspired by these places as we are today," said Theresa Pierno, president and CEO for the NPCA, in a press release.

To find out where you can buy Breckenridge Brewery's ales near you, enter your zip code in the online beer locator. And for more details on the 1% in a Tent giveaway, visit the brewery's website.