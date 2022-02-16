Live Like Royalty in the English Countryside on a 600-acre Estate With a Private Lake

The charm of the English countryside meets London sophistication with this new Retreats to the Cotswolds package. As part of the collaboration between vacation rental company Stay One Degree and luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental, a two- or three-night stay on a private 600-acre estate is now accompanied by dining and spa services from Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

Available to private groups, the Stay One Degree property features seven en-suite double bedrooms, including one master suite with a steam room. The grounds also have a private lake with a sauna and yoga deck, as well as a swimming pool, tennis court, and croquet lawn. For those who need to get some work done, there are also private workspaces and meeting areas. For less work and more play, there's an entertainment terrace with an outdoor bar and fire pit. It all sits on the secluded, Georgian-inspired estate, a 10-minute drive to the town of Cirencester, which is about 90 miles west of London.

Stay One Degree and Mandarin Oriental's English Countryside home, traditional decor style, luxurious Credit: Courtesy of Stay One Degree

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London then elevates the already-upscale accommodation with its signature services, by offering a choice of three wellness experiences at the estate. They'll each include private spa treatments with therapists from the London hotel, as well as fitness sessions (such as yoga, pilates, or personal training) based on guest's preferences. Additionally, the five-star hotel will provide a private chef to prepare daily meals, as well as lead a cooking class.

Cotswolds area activities and experiences can also be arranged, which might include local market tours or clay pigeon shooting.