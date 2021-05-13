The Empire State Building is planning an epic solar eclipse viewing party — get your tickets.

Watch the Solar Eclipse From the Top of the Empire State Building

The sun is eclipsed by the moon over top of the Empire State Building in New York City on August 21, 2017.

Here's your chance to check out a solar eclipse from the top of one of the world's most famous architectural icons: the Empire State Building.

Solar eclipses have only been visible above New York City a handful of times over the past century or so, but there may be few better places to experience such a rare phenomenon than 1,050 feet above Midtown Manhattan — a spot sure to be familiar to anyone who has seen "Sleepless in Seattle."

There are only 25 tickets available for the Empire Eclipse Sunrise on June 10, meaning this is an ideal opportunity to get the popular New York City attraction nearly all to yourself. Entry includes exclusive sunrise access to the Empire State Building's legendary 86th floor observation deck.

Empire State Building 102nd Floor Viewing Deck Credit: Courtesy of Empire State Realty Trust

The price is $114.81 per ticket, compared to the $42 it normally costs each adult to visit the Empire State Building's 86th floor observatory. And with just 25 guests, there's no need to pay the extra skip-the-line fee.

The Empire Eclipse Sunrise event is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. ET, and coffee will be available from an on-site Starbucks for 90 cents.

Plus, the Empire State Building turns 90 this year, and it has big plans to mark the occasion. Among them: a 90-minute VIP tour of the Art Deco building's history and custom tote bags.

The 102-story Empire State Building is one of the best-known landmarks in Manhattan. Built in the 1930s, it was the world's tallest building until the construction of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers in 1970.

The Empire State Building is now the seventh-tallest building in New York City and the sixth-tallest freestanding structure in the Americas.