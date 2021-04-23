This new hotel package is available now through Dec. 21, 2021.

You Can Go Stargazing With a NASA Ambassador at This Maui Resort

From its majestic mountains and picturesque beaches to its cascading waterfalls and lush landscapes, Hawaii is known for its natural wonders. But did you know that beauty also extends to its night sky?

At the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, guests can discover exactly that, while also learning more about the state, thanks to the hotel's new Stay, Learn and Play package.

sky full of stars at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Available now through Dec. 21, 2021, this vacation package offers travelers the opportunity to learn all about astronomy from NASA ambassador Edward Mahoney. There are 88 constellations and 80 can be seen from the hotel's rooftop.

But that's not the only thing visitors can learn as a part of this new offering. Also included is a private hula dancing class, so guests can be ready to impress everyone at the next luau.

sunset aerial of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Guests will also be pampered with a treatment at Maui's only oceanfront spa; get exclusive access to the activity lawn, including a daybed rental with a $500 food and beverage credit; and can participate in an interactive wildlife experience that includes feeding penguins.

The package also offers guided yoga and meditation breaks to help guests unwind, plus a sunset rooftop dinner with a private stargazing experience.

rooftop astronomy class at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

And since travelers will need a place to rest after such jam-packed days, the package also comes with accommodations in a newly renovated deluxe oceanfront suite.

Prices for the Stay, Learn and Play package start at $9,995 for a minimum five-night stay. To book, call 808-667-4932.

And if you're thinking of renting a car during your stay in Hawaii, be sure to book early, as the islands are experiencing limited inventory and increased pricing with the recent uptick in visitors.