Your Kids Could Go to Remote School at This Gorgeous Beach Hotel — and Paddle Board After Class

Now you can move your student — and yourself — to the beach for distance learning in the luxurious coastal setting of the Montage Laguna Beach. Students ages 6-17 have an opportunity to complement their regular curriculum with elective afternoon activities ranging from paddle boarding to hiking, art to cooking, and woodshop to conservation.

The Montage Academy program enables parents to work or relax knowing their students are not only engaged in their regular remote classes, but can enjoy engaging programs after their school day has ended. An all-day monitored study hall, with a schedule tailored to the student's start and finish times, provides the ideal environment, and high-speed internet and the Montage IT team ensure dependable access. In addition, instant virtual tutoring on more than 180 subjects through Tutor.com, a service of The Princeton Review, offers one-on-one personalized support and instruction as well as practice quizzes and test prep for SAT/ACT exams. Movement breaks sponsored by Spa Montage encourage stretching and mobility throughout the day.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Montage Hotels

"We're delighted to be adding enriching programs and offerings to help families with remote learning and working during this very unusual time," said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman, and CEO, Montage International. "With children continuing virtual school sessions, we saw the need to create an environment that is conducive to remote learning and working. Montage Academy is designed to move students forward in their education, while giving parents — who by now are likely well aware of the challenges of remote learning — a much-needed break to enjoy the many pleasures that our properties provide."

After the remote school day, Montage Academy students can experience themed electives that incorporate an essential learning component and hands-on participation. Programs are tailored for each property, and activities vary depending on the destination. For example, Physical Education electives could include yoga, stand up paddle boarding, hiking, mountain biking, fly fishing, archery, and more. Life Sciences might cover farm-to-table cooking. At the Montage Laguna Beach, tide pool tours are a favorite activity.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Montage Hotels