This Airbnb Online Experience will teach you all the ASL signs you need to know during the holidays.

Learn Holiday Phrases in Sign Language so You Can Spread the Joy to Everyone This Year

This holiday season, give yourself the gift of learning something new.

There is a way to make your holidays a little more inclusive this year, and that’s by learning some new phrases in American Sign Language (ASL) in order to make anyone and everyone’s season a little brighter.

Whether you’re a beginner or someone who is already knowledgeable about sign language, you can learn something from this Airbnb Online Experience that will teach you some holiday-themed phrases in ASL from a professional expert.

The experience host, Matt, has lived with profound hearing loss for many years, according to his bio on Airbnb. “Exposure to life in a world that is not accommodating most times, but also denied access to my own community until my skills were deemed up to par, has definitely broadened my perspective in providing a deeper understanding of how to connect with people,” his bio says.

During this class, Matt (and his co-host Martise) will show you some key phrases and vocabulary in ASL specifically for the holiday season through games. After all, making learning fun is a great way to make sure the new knowledge sticks.

During the class, students will sign on to Zoom to “visit with Santa and let him know what you'd like for the holidays this year in Sign Language,” according to the experience description. After meeting with Santa, students will then do vocabulary games and possibly Christmas carols in ASL.

The class is good for both children and adults who want to learn something new. There are one-on-one or group sessions available, too. All you need for the class is a computer, pen and paper, a good Wi-Fi connection, space to move around, and good lighting. These last two items are especially crucial, since learning sign language relies on movement and sight.

Class availability is very flexible, with class times ranging in many parts of the day and days of the week. The class itself is only one hour and costs $25 per person.

For more information or to book a class, see the Holiday Sign Language experience page on the Airbnb website.