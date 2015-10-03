Travel + Leisure's Editor in Chief Shares His Favorite Destinations of 2015

My husband, Charles, wrote a guidebook to Chile years ago and knows the country well, so he recently suggested it as an easy last-minute trip. As anyone who knows me knows, I'm passionate about wine; this would be the perfect opportunity to educate myself about a wine region I'd wanted to know better. I'm also a serious hotel junkie, and I'd had my eye on Viña Vik (doubles from $1,850; 2-night minimum), which was just opening its doors in Chilean wine country. Wine-country hotels the world over tend to follow a few familiar themes — intimate scale, lots of stone and rough-hewn beams, expansive views, good food — and if they often deliver a high degree of comfort, they also rarely offer many surprises. Viña Vik was the opposite, from its curvilinear winery designed by Smiljan Radic to rooms that pursue an idea (say, an homage to Piero Fornasetti) down to the smallest detail. It felt original, refreshing, and what started as a whim became one of my most memorable trips of the year, all because of where we stayed. It was a reminder that a great hotel can be a destination unto itself.