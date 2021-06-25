Disney World Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary by Giving Away Free Trips to the Park

Walt Disney World is known for creating an immersive, magical experience for its guests, but in honor of the theme park's upcoming 50th anniversary, Disney wants to reward those who make magic out of everyday life.

Now through Oct. 1, 2021, Disney is welcoming people to nominate any U.S. resident who they believe is a Magic Maker - someone who has had a positive impact on their community through kindness, generosity, and charity. Fifty nominees will win a trip to Walt Disney World to join in all the fun of "The World's Most Magical Celebration" during the theme park's 50th anniversary. And to keep the Disney spirit alive long after the celebratory events, Magic Makers will also receive a one-year subscription to Disney+.

"All of us at Disney have been inspired by the countless acts of goodwill by people across the country throughout the pandemic," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products, in a statement. "These magic makers and their stories have changed us in ways we never imagined. That's why we're so proud to celebrate those who continue to make everyday magic a reality."

To nominate someone, head to disneymagicmakers.com and fill out the form describing why they should be recognized as a Disney Magic Maker. Though not a requirement, entrants are also encouraged to share their nominee's story through social media using the hashtag #DisneyMagicMakers. Whether it's a small act of kindness between neighbors or generosity that impacts the entire community, all uplifting stories are welcome for nomination.

For more details on how you or someone you know can become a Disney Magic Maker, visit the Disney Parks Blog.