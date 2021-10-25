Orlando Is Celebrating 50 Years of Walt Disney World by Flying a Group of 50 Out for Free

In honor of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, Orlando is sending 50 people to the Most Magical Place on Earth. And if you win, those people could be you and your 49 nearest and dearest.

Visit Orlando has announced a contest that will fly out one lucky person and 49 of their loved ones for a three-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Everyone in the group will receive Disney theme park tickets and flights to Orlando on Spirit Airlines. Plus, the winners will also have two private catered events (organized by a Disney event planner) for all 50 people.

The contest has been organized to give one lucky family the chance to reunite after the forced separation of the pandemic. In order to enter, contestants must submit a story of less than 250 words about why they need a Magical Gathering with their loved ones (including some information about what they'll celebrate when they're together). The final piece of the application is a family photo.

"Being together with family and friends is valued today like never before," Maryann Smith, vice president of sales, services and events at Disney Destinations, said in a statement. "After so many people have missed so many milestones and special events, our Disney team can't wait to host the contest winners and other groups for unforgettable experiences that can only happen at Walt Disney World Resort – especially during The World's Most Magical Celebration commemorating our 50th anniversary."

Now's the time to activate the family group chat and come up with a good story. The application period is open until Nov. 29 and contestants can enter online. The winner will be announced in January 2022 and the trip must take place March 4 -7, 2022.

Meals, except for the two private catered events, are not included. Nor is transportation to other Orlando locations.