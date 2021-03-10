Exhibit Celebrating 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company to Launch in 2023

The centennial exhibit will first debut in Philadelphia before heading elsewhere.

For nearly a century, The Walt Disney Company has brought joy to many families with its playful characters, entertaining movies, and action-filled theme parks.

With the company just two years away from celebrating its 100th anniversary, it has partnered with SC Exhibitions to produce an exhibit showcasing its history and legacy.

"As we approach the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, we at the Walt Disney Archives are incredibly excited about traveling a new and unique exhibit marking a century of unparalleled innovation and storytelling with the world," said Rebecca Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives, in a statement. "This groundbreaking exhibition will celebrate the wonder of Disney, from 1923 to the present and into the future."

The exhibition will feature galleries with hundreds of artifacts and an immersive environment of sight and sound spanning 15,000 square feet and showcasing stories and characters from The Walt Disney Company's last century, said SC Exhibitions CEO Dieter Semmelmann in the release.

The yet-to-be-named exhibit will premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February 2023 — just in time for Walt Disney's centennial anniversary. According to Semmelmann, a second, parallel staging for territories outside the U.S. is also set to have its global premiere the following month.

"The Franklin Institute is thrilled to debut this world premiere exhibition in Philadelphia during the remarkable 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company," said president and CEO of The Franklin Institute Larry Dubinski. "We look forward to celebrating the legacy of a creative empire synonymous with imaginative storytelling, innovation, discovery, and wonder that spans generations and delivers widespread, undeniable global appeal."

This Disney exhibit also marks the third collaboration between SC Exhibitions and Studio TK, a Berlin-based collective of architects, visual artists, and entertainment technology experts who worked on the Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibit, which drew hundreds of thousands of visitors in summer 2019.