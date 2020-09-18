New Rides, Restaurants, and More to Open at Tokyo Disneyland This Month

Tokyo Disneyland will open its largest-ever park expansion this Sept. 28, after three years of construction, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog. New attractions, restaurants, and shops will open across the revamped Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Toontown areas of Tokyo Disneyland, offering a range of exciting, magical experiences for guests as well as rides we’ve never seen here in the American parks.

Beloved animated film “Beauty and the Beast” will be brought to life in shops, dining locations, and a new attraction, The Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, in Fantasyland. Set inside the Beauty and the Beast Castle, this ride will take guests — seated in cup ride vehicles — through scenes from the film. According to the ride page on the Tokyo Disneyland website, the attraction will be about eight minutes long and feature classic music from the movie. “Beauty and the Beast”-themed shops and La Taverne de Gaston restaurant will also be opened as part of this new expansion. The recently built Fantasyland Forest Theatre and Mickey’s Magical Music World will open at a later date.

A new attraction based on “Big Hero 6,” called The Happy Ride With Baymax, will open in Tomorrowland, along with a specialized popcorn shop called The Big Pop. The Happy Ride With Baymax will be a rotating ride that will last about one and a half minutes, according to the Tokyo Disneyland website.

In Toontown, guests will now get to take photos with Minnie Mouse at Minnie’s Style Studio, a new meet-and-greet location with a design studio theme. Guests can see where Minnie designs, creates, and photographs her clothes, and Minnie will be wearing a different costume every season, according to the website.

Tokyo Disney Resort reopened with new health and safety measures in place on July 1 after closing earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most Disney theme park resorts reopened this summer, although Hong Kong Disneyland closed again after initially reopening, due to rising coronavirus cases in the area. The original Disneyland in California is still closed, and no plans have been established for reopening since the initial reopening in July was indefinitely postponed.