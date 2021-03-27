Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival Runs Now Through July — Here's What to Know

The Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival blossoms to life March 3-July 5, 2021, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The park-wide event features fun for the whole family inspired by the season, from spectacular Disney character topiaries to lush gardens to fresh flavors from Outdoor Kitchens and more.

Editor's Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

With colorful topiaries shaped like favorite Disney characters, delicious seasonal eats and drinks, and live entertainment including musical performances from local bands, the Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival is the ultimate springtime event at Walt Disney World Resort. From March 3 to July 5, Epcot comes alive with fresh blooms and flavors. Here's what guests have to look forward to at the festival this year.

Spot beautiful topiaries cultivated by Disney horticulturists — sorcerer Mickey at the main entrance, Buzz Lightyear by Mission: Space, Anna and Elsa in the Norway Pavilion, Beauty and the Beast in France, and many, many more throughout the park. And it's not just topiaries — the entire park is filled with beautiful gardens and flowerbeds, and there's even a butterfly house where guests can see the colorful creatures up close. Throughout World Showcase, visitors will also find live music, including Orlando bands that perform Friday through Monday.

Butterflies on pink flowers Image zoom The Goodness Garden Butterfly House Presented by GoGo squeeZ offers a kaleidoscopic view of butterflies up close, in all their extraordinary color, as part of the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. | Credit: Caitlyn McCabe/Disney

After soaking up the sights and sounds of the season, it's time to move on to all the delightful flavors offered at the over 20 Outdoor Kitchens. We won't list every dish available — savory snacks, sweet treats, beers, cocktails, and more can be found on the menus — but here are some of the highlights.

At the American Adventure pavilion, try crawfish etouffée, a tropical Bayou cocktail, or the mini funnel cake topped with lemon cheesecake ice cream and blueberries. Opt for arancini or cannoli at Italy's Primavera Kitchen, or grab frushi (fruit sushi wrapped in sweet rice) and a soy-glazed pork shank with truffle mashed potatoes in Japan. Over at the France pavilion, try the caramelized beignet filled with vanilla cream or the la vie en rose frozen slushy cocktail. Trowel & Trellis features plant-based options from Impossible Foods, including an Impossible Korean short rib. With dozens of options, there's something for every visitor (even the picky eaters).

Lady & The Tramp topiaries at EPCOT Image zoom During the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., blooming through July 5, 2021, nearly 100 individual topiaries bloom across the park, including floral sculptures of Disney characters as well as fanciful gardens. | Credit: Caitlyn McCabe/Disney

Tips for Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival

With so many delicious dishes to taste, festivalgoers will want to plan a full day (or two, if you have the time) to mosey around Future World and World Showcase. Wear comfortable shoes, slather on the sunscreen, make space on your camera roll for all the pretty flower photos, and come hungry.

Start the day with an Instagram-worthy avocado toast and fried cinnamon roll bits at Sunshine Griddle, then fuel up on internationally inspired cuisine at World Showcase before capping things off with a pineapple beer flight or Dole Whip topped with rum from Pineapple Promenade. The festival draws visitors all season long, but if you can plan your trip for an off-peak time (think midweek between spring break and the summer holidays), you might be able to avoid some of the crowds.

Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival is the park's second festival of the year — the International Festival of the Arts kicks things off in January, and the International Food & Wine Festival follows in the fall. Guests planning to visit the festival this year will need to purchase an admission ticket to Epcot and make a reservation for the date they plan to attend, as attendance levels for the theme parks are managed through the Disney Park Pass reservation system.