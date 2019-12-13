Everything You Can Eat at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Ranked

Image zoom Courtesy of Disney

Food is an essential part of any travel experience. You wouldn’t leave France without having a croissant or Japan without trying ramen, and Walt Disney Imagineers wanted to give guests that same experience when visiting planet Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. When designing this land at Disneyland Park in California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, the Imagineers wanted to fully immerse guests in the Star Wars experience, involving all their senses by designing a menu that captured the smells and tastes of the galaxy.

The food and beverage offerings in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge build upon the story established by the attractions, characters, and theming of the land. Travel + Leisure visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios last week for the opening of the Rise of the Resistance attraction, and we had the chance to chat with one of the head chefs at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, one of the main restaurants in the land. He said that immersion through themed food and drinks is a key part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience, allowing guests to get a taste of life on Batuu. Thankfully, the menus are fairly inclusive — with vegan and allergy-friendly options available at some outposts — so everyone can join in on the fun.

We tried everything you can eat at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios — here’s what you need to try (and what you can skip), listed by vendor.

Kat Saka’s Kettle

Sweet and Savory Popcorn Mix

At this outpost, you can only order a few select items, including thermal detonator-shaped Coca-Cola products, but the must-order item is the popcorn. Unlike your standard theme park popcorn, this purple and red mix is a treat for the eyes and the taste buds. Although the menu just lists the flavor as “a blend of sweet and spicy,” some people told me the red popcorn is sweet chili flavored and the purple is blueberry lemon poundcake flavored. Whatever the real flavors are, I think they taste a little like Trix cereal when you eat them together, making this popcorn the perfect snack to munch on while wandering the land.

The Milk Stand

Image zoom Courtesy of Disney

Blue and Green Milk

Since it was featured in "A New Hope," Star Wars fans have wondered what blue milk tastes like. Imagineers designed two milks for the land, and guests have been stumped by their flavors since Galaxy’s Edge opened. The milks are frozen drinks made with rice and coconut milks (so they’re dairy-free), and they each have a distinct flavor. After trying them both, I have to say I prefer the blue milk, and after talking to the cast members at the stand, this seems to be the favorite among park guests. I spoke to an Imagineer about the flavors, and he revealed the blue milk has a little watermelon flavoring (among other flavors), while the green has passion fruit and citrus flavors.

Oga’s Cantina

Image zoom Courtesy of Disney

Intergalactic Beverages

Oga’s Cantina is one of the most famous watering holes in the galaxy, complete with its own droid DJ. While I didn’t have a chance to try every drink on the menu (there are several alcoholic and non-alcoholic choices), I can say I enjoyed the drinks I tried. This location serves drinks and snacks throughout the day (with a special breakfast cocktail menu), and they’re all perfectly themed for the land, with fun touches like boba pearls or unique toppings. Make a reservation if you plan to visit Oga’s Cantina — it can get very busy throughout the day.

Ronto Roasters

Image zoom Courtesy of Disney

Wraps and Snacks

When you enter Ronto Roasters, you’ll see a droid turning meats over a spit as you join the queue. This outpost serves breakfast and an all-day menu, buts its menu is fairly limited. At breakfast, they offer overnight oats and the Ronto Morning Wrap. All day, you can order the Ronto Wrap, chicken wrap, jerky, and a snack sampler. I tried the Ronto Morning Wrap and the normal Ronto Wrap, and they have interesting flavors, but they may not be the best choice for picky eaters. Both wraps have a pita wrap and a grilled pork sausage in the center, but the breakfast version has eggs, cheese, and a peppercorn sauce while the all-day option has extra roasted pork, peppercorn sauce, and a tangy slaw. If you’re unsure about these options, order them without the sauce — this is a popular alteration among guests.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Image zoom Courtesy of Disney

Out-of-this-world Flavors

Docking Bay 7 has the largest menu in Galaxy’s Edge, offering a wide variety of items that are sure to please even the pickiest guests. I tried every single item on the lunch and dinner menu, and the Felucian Kefta and Hummus Garden Spread (which is plant-based) and the Batuuan Beef Pot Roast were my favorite entrees. They were both super flavorful and delicious, and I would 100% order them again.

I also loved the Surabat Shrimp and Noodle Salad because it was spicy and served chilled (perfect for hot Florida days) and the Smoked Kaadu Pork Ribs. The Endorian Fried Chicken Tip-Yip, known for its square-shaped chicken, is a safe choice for people who might be put off by the strong and unique flavors of some of the bolder entrees. Both dessert options are delightful— the Batuu-bon is a galaxy-glazed, globe-shaped chocolate cake topped with white chocolate mousse with a coffee center, and the Oi-Oi puff is a matcha-dusted puff filled with raspberry cream and topped with a passion fruit mousse.