Disney World Reveals Sneak Peek of Space 220, Its Latest Fine Dining Option

Disney World's newest attraction isn't just out of this world, it's 220 miles above it.

On Friday, the theme park announced that its newest EPCOT restaurant, Space 220, will welcome its first visitors in mid-September. An immersive fine dining experience, the restaurant will make visitors feel like they're sitting at a restaurant near the International Space Station.

Park visitors will find the Space 220 restaurant adjacent to the Mission: SPACE attraction.

The experience begins at the Departure Lounge in Future World, where visitors wait for a Space Elevator to rocket them to "Centauri Space Station," located 220 miles above Earth (a distance similar to the orbit of the actual International Space Station).

The elevator in the new Space 220 restaurant and Epcot Credit: Jason Lambert/Courtesy of Walt Disney World

The elevator is, of course, not real but a feat of illusion designed by Disney Imagineers.

"As you begin your ascent, you'll look down through a viewport to see EPCOT shrink away; looking up you'll see the Space Station come into view," the Disney Parks blog post explains.

Interior of Space 220 in Epcot Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Once diners unload into the space station, they'll get to enjoy the stellar views from above the globe. Through the windows, a panoramic view of Earth will appear and fellow astronauts will appear every so often, working on the space station or maybe just playing around.

In the kitchen, Executive Chef Marc Kusche is leading with "upscale, contemporary fare" and a modern American menu. Diners can choose a la carte options or a two-course prix fixe for lunch and a three-course prix fixe for dinner. Cocktails, craft beer, and fine wine will also be available for purchase.

Disney World has reinstated its indoor mask mandate, requiring visitors to wear face coverings while on indoor attractions and on transit around the park. Masks can be removed while seated to eat.