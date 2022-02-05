Disney Parks are well known for having their fair share of secrets. From the hidden treasures in Cinderella's Castle to the way Tinkerbell is able to fly every night, the parks love to keep fans guessing. And that apparently goes for some of the food at Disney World too.

In January, Disney posted an adorable TikTok from Disney World that followed one of its limited-edition MSE-6 Droid buckets while it was on a mission to Kat Saka's Kettle in Galaxy's Edge. There, the droid bucket was filled to the brim with a bag full of limited-edition popcorn you'll only find at the food stand.

For $19.99, visitors can snag the popcorn and get to keep the droid as a bonus. Elite Daily reported the secret popcorn is a combination of two pre-existing Kat Saka's popcorn flavors — Buttered Blue Grains and Outpost Popcorn Mix, which make it buttery, sweet, and spicy all at once. And if Disney's TikTok comments are any indication, fans are pumped for this mix.

"This is the best popcorn, and I stand by that," a commenter named Molly wrote. "Can confirm. The popcorn is the best," TikToker Mouse Droid added (though we're pretty sure he's a Disney mole).

There's just one catch to this fun foodie addition: The popcorn mix isn't on the official menu. So, if you want to order this "provision," you must say the phrase: "Have you seen a mouse?" Those working at the shop will know exactly what you mean.