Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is now open at Epcot — here's what you need to know about this adorable new Disney World ride.

The New 'Ratatouille' Attraction Just Opened at Epcot — and We Took a Test Ride

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is a family-friendly attraction where guests feel as if they shrink to the size of a rat and race through Gusteau's restaurant in the newly expanded France pavilion at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Shrink down to the size of a rat and join Remy on a culinary adventure through Gusteau's restaurant in Disney World's newest attraction, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. Based on the beloved 2007 Pixar film "Ratatouille," the new dark ride officially opened on Oct. 1 at Epcot as part of the expansion to the France World Showcase pavilion.

The "Ratatouille"-themed attraction first debuted in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris in 2014, and the Epcot version is nearly identical. To reach the attraction, guests will wander through the beautiful new expansion to the France pavilion, where they'll find a new crepe restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, and whimsical architecture inspired by the film (unique details include a fountain featuring bursting Champagne bottles and Remy). After entering through a Parisian theater, guests will follow the queue to the rooftops of Paris, where they'll put on 3D glasses and board trackless ride vehicles shaped like rats.

Guests enter a French artist's loft featuring French-inspired paintings, cupboards filled with art supplies and two magical canvases that come to life in the queue for Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Guests will experience the sights, sounds, and even smells as they scurry through Gusteau's restaurant with a combination of physical sets and 3D scenes. Ride vehicles move and tilt to create a more immersive experience, and the result is an adorable attraction that captures the fun, whimsy, and magic of the film.

The family-friendly attraction is a welcome addition to the World Showcase; this Epcot area is known for its internationally inspired eats and drinks in 11 beautiful pavilions. Before this attraction opened, there were only two rides at the World Showcase: the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros and Frozen Ever After. The addition of this attraction (on the opposite side of World Showplace) offers another Disney movie-inspired experience in the area and gives ride-loving guests (and kids who might not appreciate the varied food and beverage options as much as an action-packed attraction) something else to look forward to on their trip around the lagoon.

Tom Fitzgerald, portfolio creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, told Travel + Leisure that while the shopping, culture, and dining found at the World Showcase is a beloved part of Epcot's DNA, they wanted to add something new for families with younger kids. So, Fitzgerald asked, why not add storytelling to the celebration of architecture, music, history, and culture that has been a part of this park since day one?

Pixar and Walt Disney Studios filmmakers "look to countries around the world for inspiration to tell stories, and these stories are wonderful, so why can't they become part of it?" said Fitzgerald. So, they looked to films where a country became a major character — an integral part of the story — and landed on bringing Disneyland Paris' "Ratatouille"-themed attraction to the France pavilion at Epcot.

Fitzgerald continued, saying that the addition of these attractions "broadens what World Showcase is." He added, "I hope we continue in the future, as these great movies that are love letters to these countries come out, that we add them... It will help Epcot continue to grow."

Gusteau’s restaurant sign hangs past the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction in the newly expanded France pavilion at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The iconic Gusteau's restaurant sign hangs in the distance past the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure attraction in the newly expanded France pavilion at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. | Credit: Harrison Cooney/Courtesy of Disney

"The World's Most Magical Celebration," an 18-month long event celebrating Disney World's 50th anniversary, kicks off on Oct. 1 with the official opening of this attraction and many more exciting happenings, including the debut of two new nighttime spectaculars (at Epcot and Magic Kingdom), new food and beverages options, and more.