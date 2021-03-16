New Disney World Service Turns Your Phone Into Your Park Ticket

Disney is streamlining the guest experience with its newest innovation: the Disney MagicMobile service. Visitors to Walt Disney World Resort have been using MagicBands — wristband devices that allow guests to enter their Disney hotel room, theme parks, and even make purchases with just a tap — for years.

Guests will still be able to use MagicBands to simplify their vacation (Disney is planning to unveil even more MagicBand colors and designs in the future), but this new service will make the theme park experience even more seamless for smart device users.

According to a post on the Disney Parks Blog, Disney MagicMobile will launch in phases this year, allowing guests to enter the theme parks using their iPhones, Apple Watches, or other devices. Using the My Disney Experience app, guests will be able to make a Disney MagicMobile pass and then add it to their digital wallet to scan at access points. According to the post, the service will first launch on Apple devices, and guests will even be able to switch between Disney MagicMobile and MagicBands during their trip for extra flexibility.

The My Disney Experience app already streamlines the guest experience, with features like mobile ordering and digital room keys. Even before the pandemic, the app's features created easy, contactless experiences like online check-in (allowing guests to go straight to their room and use their phone as the key) and mobile food orders at locations throughout the theme parks and hotels. With this new addition, visitors will be able to keep everything they need for their Disney vacation on their phone or watch — and that sounds pretty magical to us.