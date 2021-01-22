This Disney World Attraction Is Getting a Joe Biden Figure

Now that he's officially president of the United States, Joe Biden is going to Disney World.

Well, kind of. Disney World attraction The Hall of Presidents is currently closed for refurbishment, to add a new figure — the 46th president.

New animatronic figures are added to the attraction each time a new president assumes office — and many recent presidents actually recorded their own speeches. A Disney spokesperson confirmed the addition to Travel + Leisure, but there aren't many details — or photos of the upcoming figure — available yet.

The attraction was closed for nearly a year before the addition of the Donald Trump audio-animatronic figure, opening in December 2017, but we don't know when it will reopen this time.

Image zoom Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Even though it's one of Magic Kingdom's less popular attractions (and more of a history lesson than a thrilling theme park experience), The Hall of Presidents actually has an interesting history. The Walt Disney Imagineering concept of a presidential history-focused attraction dates back to the 1960s, when Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln debuted at the 1964 New York World's Fair, featuring an audio-animatronic figure of the iconic president.

An opening-day attraction at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park, The Hall of Presidents expanded on the original concept to include every president of the United States in a new experience that combines a film about American history with speeches delivered from the audio-animatronics. You can read about the attraction's lengthy and storied history — including an anecdote about former president Bill Clinton's recording — on the D23 Official Disney Fan Club website.