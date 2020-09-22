Hong Kong Disneyland to Reopen Again on Sept. 25

Visitors are required to have a reservation and can only take selfies with characters in designated spots.

Guests at Hong Kong Disneyland when the park first reopened in June 2020.

Hong Kong Disneyland will once again reopen on Sept. 25 after its initial reopening was halted due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to the park.

The plan to once again welcome visitors to marvel at the Castle of Magical Dreams as it’s completed and ride Cinderella’s Carousel comes with a long list of health protocols in place, including mandatory masks, temperature checks, capacity limits with an online reservation system, and increasing the “frequency of cleaning and disinfection in all high-guest contact areas.”

The park has implemented “selfie spots” so guests can take photos with characters while maintaining distance as well as planned live performances in outdoor spaces.

Hong Kong Disneyland will be open five days per week and closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays, except public holidays and certain special days. Guests will have to make a health declaration when reserving a day to come.

Guests can start to reserve their dates to visit on Sept. 23, while Magic Access members can reserve their dates starting Sept. 22. Free cancellations for park tickets and hotel bookings are also available through Dec 31, according to the park.

Hong Kong Disneyland first closed in January before initially reopening on June 18. Less than a month later, however, the park closed once again after Hong Kong reported dozens of new cases of the virus.

In total, Hong Kong has reported just over 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On the other side of the globe, Disney World in Orlando reopened on July 11 with a reservation system in place along with safety measures like masks and temperature checks. But earlier this month, the park said it was reducing the hours at Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Tokyo Disneyland is opening its largest-ever park expansion on Sept. 28 with new rides and restaurants. Conversely, Disneyland in California remains closed and Disney World’s water parks won’t reopen until at least March 2021.