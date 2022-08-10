Everything to Know About Halloween at Disney World

The bewitching hour is here! Walt Disney World is summoning all ghouls and goblins to relish in their longest season: Halloween. The festivities begin in early August and run until the big night, October 31. That's right. As much of the country is still squeezing out the last few moments of summer, the most magical place on Earth is rolling out the red (or orange) carpet for oversized pumpkins and ghostly sights.

Disney World Halloween is unlike any other time of year. The resort's enchanting year-round magic is amplified with jaw-dropping decor, delicious bites, and spooky surprises. Visitors can enjoy a bounty of themed limited-time goodies and sellout merchandise or snag a spot at the ticketed festivities that will rival any theme park event. Yes — the fan-favorite Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is back!

Here are all the tricks — and treats — that await you at Walt Disney World this Halloween.

David Roark/Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Magic Kingdom Park is transformed with festive decor.

Without a doubt, the most spectacular spot to enjoy all things Halloween is Magic Kingdom Park. The seasonal transformation is kicked into high gear at the theme park where gorgeous Mickey head pumpkins line Main Street, U.S.A. alongside stunning fall wreaths. Don't forget to look up — expertly carved pumpkins line the second story windows of the iconic street.

Fall at Disney Springs brings seasonal decorations, photo backdrops, and entertainment further enhancing the atmosphere. Disney resorts get in on the action with Halloween activities and frightfully fun movies.

The limited-time food and beverage options are worth a visit alone.

Disney World's food and beverage team shines with the addition of dozens of tantalizing limited-time food and beverage offerings found throughout the resort, including cocktails, cakes, cupcakes, and whoopie pies — oh my! These tasty departures from the usual theme park standards act as mini works of art that are both delicious and Insta-worthy. For those without a sweet tooth, Epcot's International Food and Wine Festival is running simultaneously, offering a cornucopia of savory, fall-inspired delights.

Specialty dining is also a highlight, including the return of Minnie's Halloween Dine. Taking over Hollywood & Vine in Disney's Hollywood Studios, this monster of a feast is an all-you-care-to-enjoy character dining experience where you can catch Mickey, Minnie, and friends in their Halloween costumes.

Elizabeth Rhodes

Halloween is when you can find the best merchandise.

Disney World goes all in on the Halloween merchandise as plenty of apparel, home goods, plush characters, and more themed to the ghoulish holidays can be found throughout theme parks, hotels, and various shops in Disney Springs. From staples like the pumpkin Mickey ear headbands to spirit jerseys themed to "Hocus Pocus," this is the season to shop 'til you drop.

A highlight each year is the limited-edition popcorn buckets and premium sippers that have become a staple of Disney fandom. The Halloween season sees some of the best designs of these must-haves, from the likes of Madame Leota to Oogie Boogie.

The popular Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is back!

Disney's uber-popular Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween party makes its triumphant return this season to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park. The hard-ticketed event is complete with rare Disney character sightings and themed entertainment you can't find anywhere else. Unlike other theme park events that rely on thrills and chills, this is completely family-friendly. Plus, you'll get to see all your favorites — including Mickey and Minnie — in their holiday finest.

If you've ever dreamed of trick-or-treating through Magic Kingdom, now is your chance. This is the only opportunity that guests of all ages have to don costumes, but it's important to review theme park policies beforehand.

Beloved attractions — including Mad Tea Party, Space Mountain, and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor — receive a Halloween makeover in the form of spooky lightning and spellbinding music. The event is only open to ticketed guests, meaning you can enjoy the bonus of shorter attraction wait times.

During party hours, you can also get your hands on wildly creative foods and beverages created exclusively for the event. Not-so-scary memories can be captured with special PhotoPass opportunities, including Magic Shots with the grim grinning ghosts of the Haunted Mansion.

Kent Phillips/Courtesy of Walt Disney World

Exclusive entertainment is a cornerstone of the party.

Mickey's Boo to You Halloween Parade is a park procession like no other, commencing with an appearance from the Headless Horseman. Shown twice nightly, the cavalcade includes beloved characters alongside villains and icons from your favorite attractions and films. The Hocus Pocus Villains Spelltacular stage show stars the Sanderson sisters as they display their token mischievous ways alongside classic Disney villains, including Maleficent and Oogie Boogie, in a thrilling performance. The captivating Dapper Dans also shine as they are transformed into the Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet, dazzling guests with their haunting harmonies.

For the grand finale, the Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show is an eerily beautiful display combining state-of-the-art projection effects with lasers and lights. Hosted by Jack Skellington, the nightcap includes Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and a few villainous surprises set to the stunning backdrop of Cinderella Castle.

Enjoy new elements of the party for the 50th anniversary celebration.

The party sees new additions this year to celebrate Walt Disney World's ongoing 50th anniversary. Party goers can enjoy new 3-D photo backdrops, a reusable treat bag with a design inspired by both Halloween and the anniversary, and a special commemorative print photo.

The party is offered on select evenings from August 12 through October 31. Tickets for the five-hour event start in advance at $109 for adults and $99 for children ages three to nine and peak at $199 on Halloween evening. Discounts are offered for annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members. All ticket holders can enter the park three hours before the party.

Celebrate Halloween on land and at sea.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World for the Halloween season can bundle a spooky-inspired trip on the high seas with their park vacation. Select ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will be sailing from Florida as part of a special "Halloween on The High Seas." These one-of-a-kind experiences for the entire family include elaborate decor, themed food and beverage, a Mickey's Mouse-querade, and trick-or-treating on board.

For the first time ever this year, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow will be appearing on the ship as everyone's favorite trio from Halloween, the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus." A towering pumpkin tree takes over the atrium of each ship, and the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish, will debut an all-new version.