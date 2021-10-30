T+L Readers Voted This the Best Disney World Hotel — and I Visited to See Why

Tucked away within Walt Disney World Resort, there's a stunning, AAA Five Diamond Resort that combines the best of luxury with Disney magic — and guests in the know can't stop raving about it. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort has it all: views of the nightly fireworks over Epcot and Magic Kingdom, over-the-top suites, a beautiful water park, and much more in a perfectly upscale and serene setting.

Travel + Leisure readers voted it the best Walt Disney World Resort area hotel (and the third best resort hotel overall in Florida) in the 2021 World's Best Awards. And after checking it out for ourselves, we can totally see why.

The Four Seasons Orlando Credit: Don Riddle/Courtesy of The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando experience starts the second you begin your drive through the magnificent Golden Oak neighborhood up to the impressive Spanish Revival-style property which first opened in August 2014. Upon entering the lobby, you'll notice the first of many refined Disney-inspired touches: a sparkling chandelier that looks like bursting fireworks and a stairwell featuring a hidden Mickey or two. That entryway sets the tone for the resort as a whole. It's on Disney property and offers plenty of theme park perks, but it's also true to the Four Seasons reputation for luxury spaces and experiences, making it a completely unique, upscale experience at Disney World.

The Four Seasons Orlando Credit: Don Riddle/Courtesy of The Four Seasons

The beautifully designed 375 guest rooms and 68 suites include charming one-bedrooms with views of the fireworks from private balconies and the super-luxe Royal Suite that can expand to a nine-bedroom residence (there's even an option to reserve the entire 16th floor — including the hotel's top suites — with the Ultimate Suites Experience and Top Floor Buyout package, which includes butler service). And while the rooms are lovely, other on-site amenities include perks not found anywhere else on Disney World property, adding to the resort's appeal among travelers of all kinds — from couples on romantic getaways to multi-generational groups enjoying a family vacation.

The Four Seasons Orlando Credit: Don Riddle/Courtesy of The Four Seasons

A five-acre water park themed after an elegantly ruined mansion features a lazy river surrounded by lush greenery, waterslides, a family pool, and — perhaps the most exciting part for parents and adult travelers — the only adults-only pool on Disney World property. That's right — adults can consider this dreamy infinity pool overlooking the lake their very own Disney World Oasis, complete with food and drink service.

And thanks to the Kids for All Seasons supervised program, parents can actually take advantage of the pool, relax at the spa (which offers an incredible array of treatments like facials, massages, cryotherapy, IV vitamin therapies, and more), or hit the golf course knowing that their kids (ages 4-12) are having the best time with activities just for them in the Mansion. Plus, older kids will love playing games and watching movies at The Hideout — a space so cool, even adults will want to check it out. And whether you're grabbing a quick breakfast or looking for a special occasion meal, there are six dining venues to choose from, including the rooftop Capa steakhouse and the poolside PB&G.

The Four Seasons Orlando Credit: Don Riddle/Courtesy of The Four Seasons

With all these amenities, it might be tempting to hang out at the hotel every day, but we know you'll want to hit the theme parks when you visit. Thankfully, there's a Disney Planning Center in the lobby to help with any of your theme park needs, and the resort offers complimentary transportation to the theme parks, among other Disney perks.

If you want to shop for some new Disney-inspired looks (or just a cute new outfit), there's an expertly curated boutique with a mix of Disney tees, accessories, and resortwear. There's even a character breakfast featuring Goofy and pals onsite at Ravello.

From the beautiful, tucked-away setting and intimate spaces to exclusive experiences with options for the entire family, the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort delivers on an extra-magical experience with an unmistakeable Four Seasons distinction.