Classes range from yoga to boot camp and are all held in one-of-a-kind settings.

Disneyland's New Workout Classes Take You Inside the Theme Parks Before They Open

Disney fans can get their sweat on inside the Disney California Adventure Park before it opens to the public with a variety of workout classes for hotel guests.

More than a dozen group fitness classes, which are held by the Tenaya Stone Spa at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, are available to guests staying at any of the Disneyland hotels, according to the company.

The classes, which range from yoga to boot camp to sound meditation, are all held in one-of-a-kind settings, including several in the theme park itself.

"We have so many [varieties] of classes," Shinobu Tygi, Tenaya Stone Spa's lead fitness instructor, said in a video announcement. "These classes are for any skill level."

Guests at Grand Californian Hotel & Spa taking an Awakening Yoga class overlooking Disney California Adventure Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Get your heart pumping with an obstacle challenge on the park's Redwood Creek Challenge Trail attraction where guests will crawl, jump, climb, and run — and keep an eye out for the Spirit Cave in the process. Or join a boot camp through the empty and still-closed theme park (think: jumping jacks in the Avengers Campus).

Park-goers looking to get prepped for a long day of riding attractions can sign up for a pre-opening stretch to help warm up their muscles. While classes may be held in the park, they do not include general park admission.

Each class lasts 30 to 45 minutes and is open to guests 14 and older. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

In addition to the fitness classes inside the theme park, Disney offers workouts in other unique settings like aqua yoga, which takes place on a paddleboard in the fountain pool at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Disneyland currently requires all parkgoers to wear masks in indoor spaces, including on attractions and regardless of their vaccination status, but does not require them to be worn outdoors, according to the park.