Mickey and Minnie's First-ever Disney Ride Finally Has an Opening Date (Video)

Last week, Walt Disney World announced the opening date for its highly anticipated upcoming ride, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Mickey and Minnie have been welcoming guests to the Disney theme parks for years, but on March 4, 2020, their first-ever ride-through attraction will finally open. This ride will be located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, taking over the Chinese Theater at the center of the park (which previously housed The Great Movie Ride, a dark ride featuring scenes from classic movies, from 1989 to 2017).

While we don’t know many details about the ride itself just yet, Travel + Leisure had the chance to take a sneak peek inside the attraction. The beautiful Chinese Theater, a recreation of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, has been retouched for the new attraction. The theater retains its old Hollywood glamour, but now it’s decorated with vintage-style posters of Mickey Mouse short films. Guests will enter the theater and watch a pre-show Mickey short titled “Perfect Picnic,” which shows Mickey and Minnie heading out for a lovely picnic date. The two characters sing the theme song with the lyrics “nothing can stop us now” before running into Goofy, who’s conducting a train that (predictably) veers off course, creating chaos for the classic Disney characters.

With a “bang” and some smoke, a hole in the movie screen appears, welcoming guests to the next part of the attraction. The rest of the ride remains a mystery, but we’re told guests will board vehicles that utilize advanced ride technologies and experience a variety of exciting scenic illusions that bring the 2-D characters to life. If the preview was any indication, guests can expect a playful ride featuring familiar faces in an exciting new storyline.

Image zoom Courtesy of Disney

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has undergone a total transformation in recent years with the addition of Toy Story Land and Galaxy’s Edge. On Dec. 5, the new Star Wars attraction, Rise of the Resistance, opened. It has been hailed as one of the most ambitious and impressive rides in the park’s history. The Mickey Shorts Theater will also be opening in Disney’s Hollywood Studios this March.

While the ride opening is just a few months away for the Florida park, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is set to open in 2022 in Disneyland.