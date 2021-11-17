The renovation plans promise a new ride, interactive fun for little ones, and yes, "parental relaxation."

Disneyland's Toontown Will Close Next Year for Some Magical Renovations — See What's in Store

Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Resort is undergoing a massive renovation next year, becoming even more of a destination designed for the park's youngest visitors.

Announced earlier this week, the land at the California park will close in March of 2022 and will reopen in early 2023. Its new iteration will still feature the town-like charm it's always been known for but, according to a Disney Parks blog post, it will be complete with a "vibrant symphony of sights, sounds, and sensations."

"The newly reimagined Mickey's Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways." Josh D'Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, experiences and products, said at a conference earlier this week, according to the blog post.

But not only will Toontown have all sorts of ways for young Disney fans to play, the space will also have features for "parental relaxation" while little ones run around.

The reimagined version of the land at the California park will also feature Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway — a ride that's also in Disney World's Hollywood Studios.

CenTOONialPark in Mickey's Toontown Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Visitors will see a brand new "CenTOONial Park" immediately when they walk into the new Toontown. Renderings of the transformation show an interactive fountain at the center of the park, designed for play that will feature a statue of Mickey and Minnie.

Nearby, visitors can relax under the "dreaming tree," inspired by the tree that Walt Disney himself daydreamed beneath in his hometown when he was a boy. The tree's sculpted roots will be an area where children can play, crawl and explore.

Homes of Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald Duck and more will still be there once the renovation is complete.