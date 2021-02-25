Tickets go on sale for a "Touch of Disney" on March 4.

Disneyland's Upcoming Dining Experience Will Include All of Your Park Favorites — Yes, Even the Dole Whip

West coast Disney fans will have a chance to have a taste of the California theme park soon with an upcoming event that will bring food, characters, and a bit of the magical experience back to life after almost a year-long closure due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the theme park announced a "A Touch of Disney," a ticketed experience where visitors will be able to enter Disneyland California Adventure and indulge in all their favorite park eats including the DOLE Whip and the Monte Cristo Sandwich usually sold in the park's New Orleans Square. Mickey-shaped pretzels and snack-sized versions of meals like lobster nachos, churros, and chicken skewers will also be available throughout the park.

Kicking off on March 18, the rides will remain off-limits but attendees will be able to wander around the park, shop at select boutiques, and pose for photos. Visitors will also be able to book table reservations at Disney's Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge.

Characters in costume will be making appearances in the park too, waving to fans and posing for socially-distanced pictures, while photographers will be placed at select locations, capturing snapshots of guests.

Select retail spots will also be open in addition to outdoor retail carts to purchase souvenirs. Downtown Disney will also be open for visitors.

"A Touch of Disney" tickets will go on sale March 4 for visits from March 18 through April 5. Tickets will then be released on a rolling basis until the experience ends.

All visitors must purchase their tickets online in advance. The $75 ticket includes parking, admission to the experience and a $25 dining card, valid for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The launch of the experience will bring back about 1,000 Disney cast members that haven't been working due to the park's closure.

Disney theme parks in Florida and Tokyo have reopened but the California park has remained closed, due to strict COVID-19 restrictions from the state.