Disneyland Tickets Just Got More Expensive — Here's the Best Way to Save

It's about to get a little more expensive to visit the Happiest Place on Earth.

On Monday, Disney announced plans to raise most of its ticket prices for both Disneyland and California Adventure Park, with its most expensive tickets going on its most popular days, including Christmas and New Year's Eve.

According to the Los Angeles Times, daily ticket prices are jumping by 3 to 8 percent, and daily parking rates are climbing by 20 percent. The good news is, the price for admission on Disneyland's least popular days (like mid-week dates at the end of January) remains unchanged at $104.

However, prices have increased in its four other tiers. And now, Disneyland is adding a new, even more expensive sixth tier to its pricing, hitting $164 for a one-day visit to a single park on the most popular days of the year. This marks a $10 increase from its previous high price of $154 for a single one-day, one-park ticket.

Inside the Magic laid out each tier for single, one-day, one-park tickets as the following: Tier 2 at $119; Tier 3 at $134; Tier 4 at $149; Tier 5 at $159; Tier 6 at $164. Park Hopper passes, which allow you to visit both parks in one day, are also getting more expensive, tapping out at $224 in tier six.

As the LA Times noted, several of the park's main attractions and shows remain shuttered due to the pandemic, however, Disney has opened up the entirely new Avengers Campus to keep guests entertained.

The best way to spend less, same as before, is to choose your dates wisely. But there is one more option for visitors looking to save — a Disneyland annual pass.

In August, Disneyland and Disney World announced a new annual pass program to offer visitors "more flexibility."

"We are introducing four new annual passes offering the flexibility and choice to meet guest needs, each designed based on passholder feedback," Walt Disney World Resort's communication manager, Eric Scott, said in a blog post at the time. "These passes will help our biggest fans experience all that's to come during The World's Most Magical Celebration — from new attractions and nighttime spectaculars to dazzling decorations at all four theme parks and more!"