Disneyland and California Adventure Park Finally Have an Official Reopening Date

Disney fans don't have to wait much longer to return to the "Happiest Place on Earth" — the California theme parks finally have a reopening date.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will finally reopen at Disneyland Resort on April 30, over a year after the California theme parks closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Over 10,000 cast members will return to work and welcome guests back to the parks and hotels — with a number of new health and safety measures in place, of course.

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort, said, "The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here. We're excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place."

Before you dust off your Mickey ears and book your ticket, though, there are a few things to know about Disneyland's reopening. In accordance with California requirements, theme park capacity will be limited, so guests will have to obtain a reservation in addition to purchasing a ticket for admission. And right now, only California residents can visit the theme parks due to the state's restrictions.

Several of the measures already in place at Walt Disney World Resort (which has been open since summer 2020) will be used at Disneyland Resort, including enhanced cleaning, required face coverings, temperature screenings, signage and barriers to encourage physical distancing, contactless payment options, mobile ordering for food and drinks, and more. Parades and nighttime spectaculars will return at a later, unspecified date, and character encounters will stay socially distanced for now.

Even though the park gates have been closed for over a year, there's a lot to look forward to upon its reopening. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — an innovative and thrilling ride based on the iconic film franchise — was only open for a few months before the parks closed in March, so many guests will get to experience this incredible attraction for the first time. Disneyland's Snow White-themed ride got a makeover during the park closure, so guests will have the chance to witness this enchanting update, too. Avengers Campus — a new land at Disney California Adventure Park dedicated to fan-favorite superheroes — is set to open at a later date.

Guests will finally be able to experience their favorite attractions once again when the parks reopen, but weeks before that, lucky visitors who snagged tickets for the sold-out Touch of Disney event, running from March 18 to April 19 at Disney California Adventure, will get to snack on their favorite theme park treats like churros and Dole Whip.

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is scheduled to reopen on April 29, 2021, followed by the Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa on May 2. (No reopening date has been announced for Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel yet.) The Downtown Disney District, which reopened this summer, is still open, too. Guests should note that plans and offerings can change due to the constantly evolving circumstances.