You Can Score $67 Tickets to Disneyland Right Now — but There's a Catch

The new year is already off to a great start for Disneyland fans.

In January, the theme park announced a brand new sale that could have you exploring the park for just $67.

The tickets are good for a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket for all ages, a seriously huge savings when you consider adult tickets can run upwards of $100 per day and kids tickets go for $93 per day.

But, for adults, there is one major catch: You need to be a California resident.

In order to take advantage of the deal as a grownup, you must live within the Southern California zip codes 90000-93599, or one of the Northern California zip codes of 21000-22999.

But, if you do, you’ll not only be able to try and score those $67 tickets, you’ll also be able to upgrade the ticket to include one Magic Morning, which gives you access to the park one hour earlier than the crowds (just make sure you have proof of residency handy when purchasing the tickets).

Still, Disneyland isn’t leaving non-residents out in the cold. As it notes on its ticketing website, for a limited time, parents can grab those three-day, one-park-per-day tickets for as low as $67 for their children ages three to nine, too —no matter where they are from.

Disneyland adds in its fine print, the tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on May 21, 2020, whichever occurs first.

Parents may purchase up to eight tickets per day. Tickets are nonrefundable and this offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. And, for both resident and children’s tickets, they must be purchased by May 18, 2020.

And this deal may be just the thing you’re looking for to make your spring break trip to Disneyland affordable for the entire family. Want a little more help? Read up on everything you should know before planning a Disneyland family vacation.