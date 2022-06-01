Disneyland Pauses Sale of Magic Key Annual Passes — Here's Why
Disneyland has paused the selling of its annual Magic Key passes at the California park, listing them as "currently unavailable" on the website.
The park suspended the sale of the passes — which the resort reintroduced last year after eliminating the program due to COVID-19 — in an effort to cut down on crowding amid the start of the busy summer season, the Los Angeles Times reported. Current pass holders will be able to renew their passes this summer with details to come at a later date.
"It's all about managing the guest experience," a Disneyland spokesperson told the LA Times.
A representative for Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel + Leisure.
The passes come at four different levels and price points: the "Dream Key, "the "Believe Key," the "Enchant Key," and the "Imagine Key."
The "Dream Key" is the highest level "Magic Key," costing $1,399 per year with perks like reservation-based admission every day of the year, the ability to hold up to six reservations at a time for different dates, up to 20% off select merchandise, up to 15% off select dining, and free parking except on blackout days. On the other end of the spectrum was the "Imagine Key," which was introduced solely for some southern California residents and cost $399.
While Disney isn't selling the annual passes at the moment, the company did introduce a deal for California residents, allowing them to purchase a 3-day ticket for one park each day starting at only $83 per day, according to the resort. The deal is good on visits from Monday through Thursday from June 13 through Sept. 15.
Disneyland first re-opened in April 2021, but limited entry to California residents before finally expanding reservations to out-of-state visitors that June. Since then, the park has once again allowed character dining to return, introduced new in-park workout classes, and made plans for a Pixar-themed makeover at one of its hotels.
